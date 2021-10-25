Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Asit Modi reached these artists with the offer of TMKOC, refused to become ‘Jethalal’

TMKOC: When the show was starting, Asit Modi was pushing hard to start Taarak Mehta, obviously there were going to be a lot of difficulties in the beginning.

The show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is the favorite show of the audience. All the characters in this show are very special and important. But one of the strongest characters of the Taarak Mehta show is the character of ‘Jethalal’. Asit Modi (producer of the show TMKOC) had rolled a lot of papads in search of the person to play this character. It also happened that with the narration of ‘Jethalal’, Asit Modi reached out to many famous actors, but at that time these actors had refused to do this character.

As the show was starting, Asit Modi was trying hard to start ‘Taarak Mehta’, obviously there were going to be a lot of difficulties in the beginning. At that time, many actors must have had doubts whether the show would work or not, whether the audience would like this character or not.

According to the news- Asit Modi had first reached Yogesh Tripathi with the role of Jethalal in this show. Happu Singh aka actor Yogesh Tripathi had flatly refused to do this character at that time.

After this, this character of Jethalal reached the ‘Maze’ actor Rajpal Yadav. But Rajpal Yadav refused to work in the Taarak Mehta show.

The reason for this was told by Rajpal Yadav that he wants to pay more attention to his film career, so he will not be able to work in TV-serials.

Then comedian Ahsan Qureshi was also offered the role of Jethalal. But did not even accept the favor for this role. So at the same time, TV actor and comedian Kiku Sharda was also given a chance to play Jethalal, but he too rejected this role. Also said that these days she is busy with her new projects. In such a situation, he will not be able to play the role of the firstborn.

Dilip Joshi started his career in the year 1989, then Asit Modi got the idea of ​​Dilip Joshi. At that time, Dilip Joshi had done small roles in films and serials. He was also looking for a permanent job. Dilip Joshi himself had told that at that time he was wandering here and there in search of work for a year.

It also happened when he sat at home without work for a year. When Asit Modi came to know about this, he offered Dilip Joshi the role of ‘Jethalal’. Then Dilip Joshi quickly fell for this role and today Jethalal has become a very popular character.