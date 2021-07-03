Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Daya Asked Sonu Wedding Permission With Tappu | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mercy had reached Bhide’s house with the relation of Tapu, had asked for Sonu’s hand

16 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Daya Asked Sonu Wedding Permission With Tappu | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mercy had reached Bhide’s house with the relation of Tapu, had asked for Sonu’s hand
Written by admin
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Daya Asked Sonu Wedding Permission With Tappu | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mercy had reached Bhide’s house with the relation of Tapu, had asked for Sonu’s hand

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Daya Asked Sonu Wedding Permission With Tappu | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mercy had reached Bhide’s house with the relation of Tapu, had asked for Sonu’s hand

Next
news

Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupama will ask for Samar and Nandini’s relationship, marriage will be announced on her birthday!


#Taarak #Mehta #Ooltah #Chashmah #Daya #Asked #Sonu #Wedding #Permission #Tappu #Taarak #Mehta #Ooltah #Chashmah #Mercy #reached #Bhides #house #relation #Tapu #asked #Sonus #hand

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment