Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Surabhi Chandana Became Second Mummy of Tapu, Babuji wanted to send dayaben to her home | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When another woman came in Jethalal’s life, Bapuji wanted to send Daya to her maternal home
New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a famous show of the TV world. In this show, issues related to society are talked about in a funny way and this is the reason why this show is also well-liked. The new episodes of the show are as much fun as the old episodes. Today we will tell you about an old episode of this show only when another woman enters the relationship between Jethalal and Dayaben.
second woman in firstborn’s life
An episode of the show depicts a beautiful girl dressed in a mini skirt and a yellow shirt, who claims that there is some relation between Jethalal and him, causing trouble in the house. Tappu also accepts that girl as his mother and Bapu ji tells Jethalal to adopt that girl. Hearing this, the ground slips from Daya’s feet. Bapuji tells Daya to go to her mother.
Bapuji and Tappu opened the secret
Bapuji gives all the responsibility of the house to that girl and tells Jethalal to prepare for the wedding. But that girl refuses to marry and tells all her truth to the family. Tappu and Bapuji destroy the girl’s plans due to their prudence and wisdom.
second woman actress
Let us tell you, today’s well-known TV actress Surbhi Chandna played the role of another woman in this serial. Surbhi has also worked in the famous TV show ‘Naagin’.
