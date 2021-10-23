TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH: Who is this cute baby? This TMKOC actor’s picture surfaced; The one who has done it in the nose of the firstborn

Actor Tanmay Vakaria, who plays Baga Boy in the Taarak Mehta show, has posted a picture of a child, which is black and white, on his Insta.

For the last 13 years, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has remained the favorite show of the audience. The fans of TMKOC, who are always in the top 5 in the TRP chart, also like to watch the repeat telecast of the show a lot. People also follow the actors playing the characters of the show a lot on social media. Recently, ‘Baga Boy’ has shared a picture from his Instagram.

This time in the photo shared by ‘Baga Boy’, a small child is seen holding the telephone. The child, wearing mascara in big eyes, is seen putting the phone on the ear. Do you know who this child is? No ! So let us tell you, this is the one who keeps making Jethalal’s nose in the Taarak Mehta show – Baga Boy.

Baga Boy used to appear in the show along with Nattu Kaka. Both Nattu Kaka and Baga used to work at Jetha’s electronic shop. Nattu Kaka and Baga’s chemistry was excellent. At the same time, when both used to talk to Jethalal, they used to eat Sethji’s mind.

The picture shared by Tanmay is quite years old. Seeing the childhood picture, it is really difficult to recognize Tanmay Vakaria. Seeing this photo, fans are asking for Tanmay how cute he was as a child. So many fans said that Tanmay still looks quite cute.

Tanmay is constantly sharing many photos from his Instagram. Recently, Tanmay also shared a photo of a girl child. During this, Tanmay asked his fans that did you recognize this girl? Apart from this, Tanmay also shared two pictures of his Taarak Mehta group. In which he was seen traveling abroad.