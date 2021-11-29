Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will you take ‘Babita ji’ on a date? Dilip Joshi gave a heart-winning answer, watch video

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, ‘Jethalal’ lives behind Babitaji. In the show, whenever Jethalal peeps from the balcony of his house or steps out of the house, his eyes first look for Babita ji. In such a situation, many times the fans ask questions related to Babita ji to Dilip Joshi, who has reached different events.

At one such event, actor Dilip Joshi, who played Jethalal’s character, was asked that if he would get a chance to date ‘Babita ji, would he take advantage of this opportunity?’ Dilip Joshi had decided to answer this question.

Dilip Joshi had said in his reply- ‘I don’t know about Jethalal, but as Dilip Joshi, I would like to say that I would not like to date. I am a happy married person. So I don’t need to.’ This thing of Jethalal has won the hearts of the fans. Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have shared this video of Dilip Joshi on social media, which is becoming quite viral at the moment.

It is to be known that in Asit Modi’s show, Jethalal’s crush is Babita ji. In the show, Jethalal is often seen picking up Babita ji’s shopping bags. Jethalal likes to do all the work related to Babita ji.

At the same time, in the show, Babita ji’s husband Dev Iyer does not like Jethalal’s wandering around his wife at all. Jethalal also does not like the words of Iyer who comes in between. In such a situation, the show becomes even more fun with the tussle of these two.

Let us tell you, Dilip Joshi has been associated with this show for the last 13 years. Dilip Joshi got real recognition in his career only because of this show. Dilip Joshi himself once told how one day suddenly his friend Asit Modi had discussed with him about this show. And later expressed confidence that he can work in this show. At that time, Asit Modi had also given Jethalal the option to choose one of the two characters.