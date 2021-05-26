Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka CLARIFIES financial crisis rumours; says, ‘I am not unemployed’





COVID-19 pandemic has left lots of people unemployed. Nevertheless, that does not essentially imply that individuals are going through a financial crisis. Rumours about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka affected by a financial crisis has surfaced. Nevertheless, the actor has dismissed all such reviews and slammed folks for spreading negativity round in instances of crisis. For the unversed, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, senior residents have been requested to remain at dwelling and not allowed on capturing places exterior Maharashtra, the place a number of manufacturing homes have moved to proceed capturing. The solid and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been capturing in Vapi. Nevertheless, Ghanshyam Nayak together with different senior members of the solid have not joined the solid in Vapi. And therefore, folks have began speculating that the veteran actor is unemployed.

He clarified all such reviews saying, "I do not perceive why folks move such negativity round? I've not taken a break from the present. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not capturing exterior Maharashtra. We're following security protocols and it's in our personal curiosity that the makers have taken this choice. I am not unemployed, the crew is taking care of us. And I hope to renew capturing as quickly as they transfer again to Mumbai."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka had undergone surgical procedure a few months in the past. Nevertheless, he has not been affected by any financial crisis. Speaking about the identical, he instructed a portal, "I am not affected by any financial crisis. I am having fun with my time at dwelling with my grand youngsters and my youngsters are literally serving to individuals who want any form of assist. I am neither unemployed nor affected by any financial woes."

We hope the scenario will get in our nation will get higher and all those that can not go to work, resume their work and every part returns to normalcy actual quickly.

