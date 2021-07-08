Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Roshan aka Jennifer Mistry And Ambika Ranjankar Are soul sister | Not only Tappu and Gogi of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, these two actresses are also ‘sisters’

New Delhi: His audience has become like a relationship with the characters of the famous sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. But do you know that some of the actors seen in this show have a special relationship in real life as well. Recently, news came out that Gogi and Tappu of the show are also cousin brothers in real life. Today we are going to tell you about two such actors who are ‘sisters’ among themselves.

What is the relationship between Roshan Bhabhi and Komal

In the show, there is a lot of chemistry between Roshan Sodi aka Jennifer Mistry and Komal i.e. Ambika Ranjankar. But off-screen between the two is not only the love of the costars but also the love of real sisters. Both consider each other as their soul sisters. So even if the blood is not of the right heart, both are sisters.

Happy Birthday Secrets Revealed

In fact, while wishing Ambika on her birthday, Jennifer shared some unseen pictures with her which show their close bond. Jennifer has given the caption of these pictures that Ambika is her closest friend, sister and guide to the soul.

VIDEO

love emotional caption

Sharing the photo, Jennifer wrote in the caption, ‘Pagal for each other … Pagal for each other (my dear darling) … I always look forward to the craziest moments shared with you … my Happy birthday to the closest friend, soul sister, guide. AMBUUUUUU @hasmukhi…LOOOOOOOVE YOU…Lots of happiness,love,laughter,peace,success,money and everything you want…you are the purest soul I know…always our time And look forward to our talks…Thank you for 13 years of deep friendship…God bless.’

