Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s team did dance with Malaika Arora, there was competition in jetha and Popatlal. The team of ‘Taarak Mehta’ danced with Malaika Arora, the firstborn and Popat were in competition

New Delhi: The characters of the famous TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are settled in the hearts of the people. Similarly, there are many fans of Bollywood actress and style icon Malaika Arora. But when these two get to see together and they too dance on the stage. Yes, something similar happened when not only Bapuji and Jethalal, the entire team had reached a dance reality show. Seeing this video, you will also be forced to dance.

Everyone has matkai kamariya

The magic of Malaika Arora’s killer performances is such that even Popatlal and Iyer of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ looked different. Jethalal also hit a four on the spot. Watch this dance video…

Team reached India Best Dancer

Actually, this video is from when the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reached the set of India Best Dancer. When Bapuji’s turn came here while dancing with everyone, his son Jethalal closed his eyes in shame.

Anarkali Disco Chali Per Moves

In this video we can see that as much as the actors of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ were competing to dance with Malaika, Malaika Arora was also enjoying dancing with them all. In the video, everyone was seen dancing to Bollywood’s famous item number ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’.

