Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:Tappu Asked Champak Chacha And Abdul to Play Father Role in School | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tappu wanted a new father, cheated the principal with this trick

New Delhi: The famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ of TV world is the favorite show of the people. People like every character of this show very much. Tappu’s devils entertain people. As good as the new episodes of this show are, the old episodes are also interesting.

Jethalal was called to school

Today we will tell you about an episode when Tappu’s desire for a new father awakens. Actually, in an old episode, it has been shown that the principal of his school is fed up with Tappu’s wickedness. He told Tapu that the next time he comes to school, he should come with his father. On hearing this, Tappu’s hands and feet swell.

Asked for help from Abdul and Babuji

Tappu asks Abdul for help but Abdul refuses. Tappu returns home disappointed and Babuji gets upset seeing Tappu’s discolored face and asks him the reason for his trouble. Tappu tells that tomorrow he has to take Papa to school and he does not want to take Papa i.e. Jethalal to school. Babuji forbids Tappu to do this work, but Tappu convinces Babuji by emotionally blackmailing him.

old episodes too funny

The TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is a favorite show of the people. The new episodes of this show are liked as much as the old episodes are liked. Jethalal often gets into trouble in the show and the episodes end in solving these problems.

Also read- Aftab is a relative of Karan Johar, yet why he did not get work in his production house

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to