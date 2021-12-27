Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmha Ex Sonu Aka Nidhi Bhanushali Breaks Silence On Relationship With Bhavya Gandhi

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who made her tremendous identity with ‘Sonu’ of TV’s most banging show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, is always in the discussion about her pictures and style. A few days ago, Nidhi Bhanushali was in a lot of discussion about her road trip. She often shared photos and videos while on trips. Apart from this, recently she had also come into the limelight for the news of her relationship with the old tappu of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ i.e. Bhavya Gandhi. However, now the actress herself has broken the silence on this matter.

In an interview to E-Times, Nidhi Bhanushali spoke on the speculations about her and Bhavya Gandhi’s relationship, as well as shared her bonding with the actor. Talking about Bhavya Gandhi, the actress said, “Our conversation was a bit short, but I am glad that I got a chance to get closer to him and be his friend.”

Let us inform that apart from Bhavya Gandhi, there was also a lot of news about the bonding of Nidhi Bhanushali and her road trip partner Rishi Arora. Talking about this, the actress said, “It is very important to have compatibility before starting anything. I feel very friendly with Rishi and I can spend the rest of my life with him.”

Sonu, the ex of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ said about this, “But I don’t want to label it (bonding) with anyone or anything.” Apart from herself, the actress also reacted to the relationship between Munmun Dutta i.e. Babita ji and Raj Anadak i.e. ‘Tappu’. He said, “Keep me out of this. I do not know anything about this nor do I want to say anything on this matter which will surprise everyone.

Let us inform that Nidhi Bhanushali started her acting career with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. But due to her studies, the actress had to leave the show midway. Since then she has not appeared in any kind of program. But due to her style, she is often in the headlines on social media.