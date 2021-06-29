Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah: When Bagha Saw Jethalal Bald In Dream | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah: When Bagha started crying after seeing Jethalal bald
New Delhi: The popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’ coming on SAB TV is very much liked by the people. For years, this show has been on the top 10 in the list of TRP. Today we tell you about that part of the show when Jethalal became bald.
Be a friend like Tarak Mehta in life
Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the oldest serial that comes on SAB TV, is still in the top serial ranking, its TRP never goes down as if it is not. If we talk about their characters, then Taarak Mehta’s understanding and Jetha Lal’s daily troubles and their friendship are very dear to the people. Every person wants a friend like Tarak Mehta in his life.
People like the actions of the firstborn
The character of Jetha Lal Gada is everyone’s favorite. Jetha Lal is always doing something wrong and having fun. Jetha Lal makes everyone laugh with his dialogues and ludicrous antics.
firstborn bald
Everyone was surprised to see that Jethalal had once turned bald in the show. However, this happened only in Bagha’s dream. Jethalal often has to change his appearance in the show. Let us tell you, Dilip Joshi is playing the character of Jethalal in the show. Apart from TV serials, Dileep has also worked in many films.
