Tabla Player Anindya Chatterjee Decline Padma Shri Offer Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Slams Him Said Some People Could Not Digest Respect

Tabla player Anindya Chatterjee refused to accept the Padma Shri award, to which filmmaker Ashok Pandit said that some people do not like respect.

The Padma awards were announced by the central government on the eve of Republic Day. This year where 4 celebrities were to be awarded Padma Vibhushan, 17 celebrities were to be awarded Padma Bhushan and 107 personalities were to be awarded Padma Shri. Although former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharj refused to accept Padma Bhushan, eminent tabla player Pandit Anindya Chatterjee also refused to accept Padma Shri. Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Ashok Pandit has now tweeted on his refusal to accept the award. Taking a jibe in the tweet, he wrote that many people do not like respect.

Ashok Pandit wrote on the eminent tabla player’s refusal to accept the Padma Shri award, “What can you do when luck is only Zandu. Some people don’t like respect and can’t even digest it. Be happy Anindya ji.” Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of the filmmaker regarding Anindya Chatterjee.

A user named Nilay took a jibe at Ashok Pandit’s tweet and wrote, “How can you comment on someone’s personal choice like this. Wouldn’t you mind if someone raises the same question on your personal choice. They must have reasons of their own.”

Be happy Anindaya ji! pic.twitter.com/T6u0js90DX — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 26, 2022

A user named Sanjos took a dig at Ashok Pandit for his tweet and wrote, “Pandit ji who was selected for Padma Shri by the government in one go, became Zandu for you. Wow brother Means the decision of the government was wrong or your thinking about this road. On the other hand, a user named Sameer Kumar Mishra, while targeting Anindya Chatterjee, wrote, “He wants Bharat Ratma. In fact, Modi has become so blind in protest that he is even insulting the award.

Please tell that the tabla player Anandya Chatterjee had also expressed the reason for not receiving the award. He had said, “I politely refused to accept the Padma Shri. I thank you for that, but I am not ready to accept the Padma Shri award at this stage of my career. I have passed that stage.”