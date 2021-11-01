table-india-is-below-namibia-on-number-5-also-at-the-edge-to-miss-semifinal-of-t20-world-cup-2021-pakistan-new-zealand-afghanistan-net- run rate – T20 World Cup 2021: India on points table below Namibia, Team India on the verge of being out of the race for semi-finals; Know the equation

After two consecutive defeats in the T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian team is on the verge of being out of the race for the semi-finals. India’s net run rate is also very poor and they are at the fifth position in the points table.

Team India will be out even after winning the last three matches

The poor performance of the Indian team continues in the T20 World Cup 2021. First, Pakistan lost by 10 wickets and then New Zealand also defeated by 8 wickets. After these two consecutive defeats, Virat Brigade is now on the verge of being out of the race for the semi-finals. The team is also ranked fifth in the points table, below Namibia.

If we look at the points table of Group-2 of Super-12, then India’s condition is very bad. Team India is in fifth place after losing two out of two matches and the account is not even opened yet.

At the same time, Pakistan is ranked number one above them, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Namibia are respectively. Pakistan has almost confirmed its claim for the semi-finals by winning all its three matches so far. At the same time, Afghanistan has also created a threat to New Zealand and India by winning 2 out of 3 matches.

What are the semi-final equations?

Let us tell you that there are two groups in Super-12 and there are 6-6 teams in both the groups. Top 2 teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will make it to the semi-finals. India is included in Group-2 and is at the fifth position in the points table with 0 points. Pakistan is on top of India’s group with 6 points after winning all three matches.

Pakistan now have to play the next two matches against Scotland and Namibia, which can be easy. He defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in his opening matches. At the same time, second-placed Afghanistan has won 2 out of 3 matches.

Afghanistan now have to play their last two matches against India and New Zealand. At the same time, New Zealand has played only 2 matches against India and Pakistan. In the remaining three matches, they will face Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

Now talking about the equation, New Zealand are in third place and their last three matches are very easy. If the Kiwi team wins all their three matches, then they will reach the semi-finals. On the other hand, Pakistan just has to win one match out of the remaining two. Pakistan’s last two matches are also easy.

In this regard, difficulties have increased for India. Even if India wins their last three matches, they will still have to be out. On the other hand, if Afghanistan beat both India and New Zealand in their last two matches, they will make it to the semi-finals.

India’s fate rests on New Zealand’s defeat

If India beats Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia by a good margin. On the other hand, if Afghanistan beats New Zealand, then there can be a chance for India in the semi-finals. But the difference should be good as India’s net run rate is -1.609 at the moment. At the same time, the net run rate of Afghanistan is also better than Pakistan +3.097. New Zealand’s net run rate is also +0.765.

Now if something can reach the Indian team in the semi-finals, then big wins in the remaining three matches and New Zealand’s loss to Afghanistan. Otherwise, if seen logically, then the path of Team India to reach the semi-finals has become very difficult.

What’s up with Group 1?

Talking about Group-1, England have won their first three matches. On the other hand, South Africa is in second place after winning 2 out of 3 matches. Australia has slipped to third place after losing badly to England. England are just one win away from reaching the semi-finals from this group. So the main battle is between South Africa and Australia for the second place. Bangladesh is already out and West Indies and Sri Lanka also have negligible hopes.