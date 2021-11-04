table-t20-world-cup-2021-super-12-race-to-semifinal-team-india-still-fighting-with-new-zealand-afghanistan-pakistan-and-england-confirms-spot-in-final- 4 – T20 WC 2021: India opened the account by defeating Afghanistan, what is the status of the points table of Group-1 and Group-2; Who got the place in the semi-finals

Afghanistan has the best net run rate of +1.481 in Group 2. While New Zealand’s net run rate is +0.816 and India’s net run rate is +0.073. In this situation, it is not only the victory for Team India, but the victory by a good margin and the defeat of New Zealand matters if it is to make a place in the semi-finals.

The semi-final battle in T20 World Cup 2021 is getting interesting. In Super-12, where one team each from both the groups has reached the semi-finals. At the same time, the battle is on for the third and fourth team. Along with this, India has also raised the hopes of Indian fans once again by defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs.

If we talk about Group-1 comprising England, South Africa, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, England have reached the semi-finals after winning their first four matches. At the same time, Pakistan has also entered the semi-finals by winning all four out of 4 matches from Group-2 with India.

Talking about Group-1, after England, there is a direct competition for the second team in South Africa and Australia. Africa are currently second in the points table after winning 3 out of 4 matches. At the same time, Australia has played 3 matches, out of which it has won two and lost one. Kangaroo team is third in the points table.

The match in Group 2 is interesting. Here the match is open to become the second team in the semi-finals after Pakistan. India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia’s hopes are still not over. In this group, Afghanistan are in second place due to good net run rate winning two out of 4 matches.

IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021: India got its first win, beat Afghanistan by 66 runs

On the other hand, New Zealand has won two out of 3 matches and remains in third place, while Team India, who have earned two points after defeating Afghanistan, is in fourth place. Namibia are also in fifth place with one win out of 3 matches. After losing three consecutive matches, Scotland are out of the race for the semi-finals.

Now if we talk from the point of view of Indian fans, then India will have to win both the remaining matches by a good margin. Apart from this, he also has to wish that New Zealand loses one of its matches to either Namibia or Afghanistan. In such a situation, if there is a good net run rate for India, some hope can be created.

India made the highest score in T20 World Cup 2021, did this for the second time; Rohit Sharma equals Babar Azam

Currently, Afghanistan has the best net run rate of +1.481 in Group 2. While New Zealand’s net run rate is +0.816 and India’s net run rate is +0.073. In this situation, it is not only the victory for Team India, but the victory by a good margin and the defeat of New Zealand matters if it is to make a place in the semi-finals.

Significantly, India lost its first match against Pakistan by 10 wickets and the second match against New Zealand by 8 wickets. In the third match, the Indian team made a spectacular comeback and defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs. In this match, India also scored the highest score of 210 runs in this World Cup.