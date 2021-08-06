Table Tennis Federation of India send show-cause notice to Manika Batra she refused to take guidance national coach during her match in Tokyo Olympics

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has decided to issue a show-cause notice to Manika Batra for refusing to help national coach Soumyadeep Rai during the Tokyo Olympics. Manika’s coach Sanmay Paranjpe was allowed to attend the practice session in Tokyo, but was denied permission to enter the stadium. The request made in this regard was rejected.

In protest, Manika refused to take help from the team’s coach Rai during singles matches. He made history by reaching the third round. TTFI general secretary Arun Banerjee told PTI after the executive board meeting, “Before leaving for Tokyo, she knew very well that her personal coach was not allowed into the stadium during games. So he should not have behaved the way he did.’

“We will issue notice to him tomorrow. Manika will have 10 days to reply. Based on that we will decide on the further course of action.

Arun Banerjee said, ‘Due to Corona, the organizing committee of Tokyo 2020 had already fixed the number of coaches. Every player was aware of the extent to which the coach would have access to the Tokyo Olympics.

TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee told ANI that Manika Batra has 10 days to reply, will take action accordingly. We may issue the notice tomorrow, he added. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

It was also decided in the meeting that if the players are fit and available, they will have to participate in the national camp. Manika participated only for three days during the three-week Olympic camp, while G Sathiyan preferred to practice with her personal coach in Chennai.

Monica Batra lost to Austrian player Sofia Polkanova in the third round of the women’s singles table tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics. Sofia defeated them 4-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7). With Manika’s loss, the Indian challenge in women’s table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end.





