table-updated-t20-world-cup-2021-england-australia-pakistan-reaches-to-semifinal-india-afghanistan-new-zealand-fighting-for-fourth-spot-in-super-12 – T20 World Cup: 3 teams reached the semi-finals, India, New Zealand and Afghanistan battle for the fourth; Know from the points table how the path of Team India will be made

T20 World Cup: 3 teams reached the semi-finals, India, New Zealand and Afghanistan battle for the fourth

The Super-12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021 has now reached its last stage. England and Australia have made it to the semi-finals from Group-1 and Pakistan has also secured its place in the semi-finals from Group-2. Now there is a war between India, New Zealand and Afghanistan for the last team.

The last two matches of Group 1 played on Saturday proved to be decisive for a place in the semi-finals. In the first match, Australia made a big increase in their net run rate by registering a big win over West Indies. Due to which South Africa could not qualify for the semi-finals despite registering a win over England.

What does the points table say?

Talking about the points table, the view of Group-1 has become clear. First place England and second place Australia have made it to the semi-finals. Apart from this, Pakistan has already reached the semi-finals in Group 2 and now it is waiting to see if Afghanistan can make some upsets by defeating New Zealand.

Let us tell you that if Afghanistan beat New Zealand in their last group match, then there will be a chance for both them and India to reach the semi-finals. This is because right now New Zealand’s net run rate is lower than both India and Afghanistan. India has to play its last match against Namibia on 8 November.

Group-1 Points Table

Points table of Group-1 till November 6, 39th match (Source- t20worldcup.com)

Group-2 Points Table

Points table of Group-2 till November 6, 39th match (Source- t20worldcup.com)

How will the path of Team India be made?

India are currently third in Group 2 after winning 2 out of 4 matches by a good margin. India’s net run rate is better than all the teams in the group. If Afghanistan beat New Zealand in the last group match and India beat Namibia in their last group match by a good margin, Virat Brigade will qualify for the semi-finals.

It is worth noting that England in first place and Australia in second place have finished the group stage from Group 1. There is a high probability that the semi-final of Australia-Pakistan is fixed. This is because Pakistan is at number one in Group 2 and they have to play Scotland in the last match.

If Pakistan finishes at number one, then there will be a clash between Pakistan and Australia. But if New Zealand beats Afghanistan by a good margin and Pakistan loses to Scotland, then New Zealand will move to number one. In such a situation, Australia and New Zealand may face in the semi-finals.