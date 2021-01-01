Tablet under 15000 Lenovo Panasonic Alcatel lava – Tablet under 15000 : These 4 affordable tablets can prove to be a good option for students

Tablet under 15000 : The tablet segment is not as big as the smartphone in the Indian market, yet the usability of the tablet cannot be denied. After the knocking of the corona infection, the classes have come down on the online screen. In such a situation, most children do classes on the phone, but due to the small screen, they may also have to face problems. But if your budget is less than Rs 15000 then there are many options available in the market. Today we are going to tell you about some such tablet.

Lenovo Tab M10 price

You get a 10.3-inch full HD display in Lenovo Tab M10. MediaTek Helio P22T processor is installed in this tab. There is an 8-megapixel camera on its back panel and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This tablet comes with 5000mAh battery. Also, it has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Its price on e-commerce site Flipkart is Rs 12,999.

Panasonic Tab 8 HD Tablet

Panasonic Tab 8 HD Tablet flaunts an 8-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Also, 512 GB SD card can be installed in this phone. This is a dual sim tablet. The tablet running Android 9 Pie comes with a 5100 mAh battery.



Alcatel 3T10 price

Alcatel 3T10 can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 10299. It has 2 GB RAM. 16 GB internal storage is provided. It has a 10-inch display. A 2 megapixel camera has been given on the front. It has single SIM support. This tablet works on MediaTek quad core processor.

Lava Magnum XL

The tablet named lava magnum XL is available on Flipkart for Rs.12499. This tab has a 10.1 inch HD screen. It has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. If needed, users can install an SD card of 256 GB. It has a 5 megapixel primary camera, while there is a 2 megapixel camera on the front. The laptop working on Android 10 comes with 6100mAh battery.





