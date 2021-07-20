Taboo Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
taboo It is said to be one of the most versatile actresses in the Bollywood industry. She is famous for movies such as Maachis, Channi bar, Maqbool, Virasat, Haider, Cheeni kam and Life of Pi. Tabu has won two national awards and Padma Shri.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Taba Sam Fatima Hashmi
|nickname
|taboo
|Known name
|taboo
|Birthday
|November 4, 1971
|Year
|49 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Birthplace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actress
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Sajid Nadiadwara (Director, Producer)
Sanjay Kapoor (actor, producer)
Achineni Nagarjuna (Telugu actor)
|religion
|Islam
|Zodiac
|Scorpion
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|St Anne’s High School, Hyderabad
|College / university
|St. Xavier University, Mumbai
|Educational background
|Graduated from electronics
|Ethnicity
|Islam
|Father’s name
|Jamal Hashmi (actor)
|Mother’s name
|Lizwana (school teacher)
|Brother’s name
|Not applicable
|Sister name
|Fara Nars (elder, actress)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|none
|Child (child) name
|none
Taboo was born in Hyderabad to Lizwana and Jamal Hashmi. She says her parents broke up when she was young, she had never seen her father, and she didn’t want to see her.
Taboo is a great fitness freak and likes to follow her diet and practice yoga every day. She hasn’t made any changes to her hair since she started her career. Despite being very successful in life, she lives a very simple life.
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Filmfare Awards – The best female debut in the movie Vijaypath
|Filmfare Awards– Best Actress in the movie Virasat
|Filmfare Awards– Best actress (critic) in the movie Astitova
|Filmfare Awards– Best actress (critic) in the movie Cinicam
|Filmfare Awards– Movie Hyder Supporting Actress Award
|IIFA Awards-Best Actress in Movies Chandniver and Cinicam
|IIFA Awards-Best Supporting Actor Movie Haider
|National Film Awards-Best Actresses of Film Chandnivers and Marchis
|Big Star Entertainment Awards-Nominated for Movie Drishyam as the Most Interesting Actor in Thriller Movies-Women
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|22 crore
|Monthly salary / income
|250,000 rupees every month
|Home address
|Anukuru, 2nd floor, 7 bungalows, Anderi
(W), Mumbai 400058
|car
|not clear
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Samosa
|Favorite actor
|Sanjebe Kumar
|Favorite actress
|Salma Hayek
|Favorite movie
|Gormar (starring Amor Parekar)
|Favorite hobby
|Collecting perfumes, writing poetry, reading
Book
|Favorite sport
|cricket
|Favorite destination
|Maldives
|Favorite singer
|AR Rahman
|Favorite movie director
|Guru Dutt
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 8 inches
|Meters – 1.72 m
|Centimeter – 172 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 65 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 28 inches
|Hip size – 37 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-28-37
