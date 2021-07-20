People

Taboo Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

50 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Taboo Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Written by admin
Taboo Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Taboo Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Tab height weight boyfriend husband family biography

taboo It is said to be one of the most versatile actresses in the Bollywood industry. She is famous for movies such as Maachis, Channi bar, Maqbool, Virasat, Haider, Cheeni kam and Life of Pi. Tabu has won two national awards and Padma Shri.

Tab height weight boyfriend husband family biography

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Taba Sam Fatima Hashmi
nickname taboo
Known name taboo
Birthday November 4, 1971
Year 49 years (as of 2021)
place of origin Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actress
Marriage status Unmarried
Boyfriend / Affair Sajid Nadiadwara (Director, Producer)
Sanjay Kapoor (actor, producer)
Achineni Nagarjuna (Telugu actor)
religion Islam
Zodiac Scorpion
Eating habits vegetarian
Tab height age boyfriend husband family biography

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name St Anne’s High School, Hyderabad
College / university St. Xavier University, Mumbai
Educational background Graduated from electronics
Ethnicity Islam
Father’s name Jamal Hashmi (actor)
Mother’s name Lizwana (school teacher)
Brother’s name Not applicable
Sister name Fara Nars (elder, actress)
Spouse / husband’s name none
Child (child) name none

Taboo was born in Hyderabad to Lizwana and Jamal Hashmi. She says her parents broke up when she was young, she had never seen her father, and she didn’t want to see her.

Make cash from streaming live

Taboo is a great fitness freak and likes to follow her diet and practice yoga every day. She hasn’t made any changes to her hair since she started her career. Despite being very successful in life, she lives a very simple life.

Tab Height Weight Age Boyfriend Family Biography

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – The best female debut in the movie Vijaypath
Filmfare Awards– Best Actress in the movie Virasat
Filmfare Awards– Best actress (critic) in the movie Astitova
Filmfare Awards– Best actress (critic) in the movie Cinicam
Filmfare Awards– Movie Hyder Supporting Actress Award
IIFA Awards-Best Actress in Movies Chandniver and Cinicam
IIFA Awards-Best Supporting Actor Movie Haider
National Film Awards-Best Actresses of Film Chandnivers and Marchis
Big Star Entertainment Awards-Nominated for Movie Drishyam as the Most Interesting Actor in Thriller Movies-Women
Tab Height Weight Age Boyfriend Husband Family Biography

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 22 crore
Monthly salary / income 250,000 rupees every month
Home address Anukuru, 2nd floor, 7 bungalows, Anderi
(W), Mumbai 400058
car not clear
Tab Height Weight Age Husband Family Biography

favorite:-

Favorite food Samosa
Favorite actor Sanjebe Kumar
Favorite actress Salma Hayek
Favorite movie Gormar (starring Amor Parekar)
Favorite hobby Collecting perfumes, writing poetry, reading
Book
Favorite sport cricket
Favorite destination Maldives
Favorite singer AR Rahman
Favorite movie director Guru Dutt
Tab height weight age boyfriend husband family

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 8 inches
Meters – 1.72 m
Centimeter – 172 cm
weight Kilogram – 65 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 28 inches
Hip size – 37 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-28-37

Learn more Irrfan Khan, Karan Johar, Sakshi Tanwar, Twinkle Khanna

Make Money From Streaming Live

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.


  • Narendra Modi 39%, 38 vote

    38 vote 39%

    38 votes-39% of all votes

  • Rahul Gandhi 18%, 17 vote

    17 vote 18%

    17 votes-18% of all votes

  • Mamuta Banerjee 12%, 12 vote

    12 vote 12%

    12 votes-12% of all votes

  • Adityanas Yogi 11%, 11 vote

    11 vote 11%

    11 votes-11% of all votes

  • Arvind Keziwar 11%, 11 vote

    11 vote 11%

    11 votes-11% of all votes

  • Amit Shah 8%, 8 vote

    8 vote 8%

    8 votes-8% of all votes

Total votes: 97

Voter: 78

July 20, 2021December 31, 2021

XX

You or your IP have already voted.







1stock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment