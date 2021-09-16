Tabu Vishal Bhardwaj to play Opposite Ali Fazal in Intelligence Actress shared first look
Ali Fazal is also very keen on the project and has shared the same picture on Instagram.
70 per cent of the shooting will take place in Delhi
We will tell you that Vishal Bhardwaj is entering the digital world through ‘intelligence’. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the film, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “This is my first web project, which I am very excited about. Based on a true incident that took place in Delhi, 70 per cent of the film will be shot in Delhi. The rest will be shot in the US.
We will tell you that Tabu will be in the lead role in ‘Intelligence’. The film will be based on Amar Bhushan’s book ‘Escape to Nowhere’.
