Tabu Vishal Bhardwaj to play Opposite Ali Fazal in Intelligence Actress shared first look

Actress Tabu is very busy nowadays and she has a line of film offers. Tabu recently completed the shooting of Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. And now he has announced his next film. Tabu will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’, in which she will be opposite actor Ali Fazal.

‘Intelligence’ will be Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu’s third film together. The two had earlier worked together in ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Haider’. Tabu is very excited for this. He shared a collage of pictures with the ‘Intelligence’ film team on Instagram and wrote, “Don’t expect anything but thrill.” I am excited to announce the reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj as an ‘intelligence’. Coming soon on Netflix.



Ali Fazal is also very keen on the project and has shared the same picture on Instagram.



70 per cent of the shooting will take place in Delhi

We will tell you that Vishal Bhardwaj is entering the digital world through ‘intelligence’. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the film, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “This is my first web project, which I am very excited about. Based on a true incident that took place in Delhi, 70 per cent of the film will be shot in Delhi. The rest will be shot in the US.

We will tell you that Tabu will be in the lead role in ‘Intelligence’. The film will be based on Amar Bhushan’s book ‘Escape to Nowhere’.