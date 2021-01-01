Tabu was the first choice for movie Badhaai Ho Neena Gupta was rejected by Ayushmann Khurrana Got this role after this –

Actress Neena Gupta worked in Bollywood for several decades but she found her true identity when she appeared in a completely different character in the 2018 film, Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta played a middle-aged pregnant woman in this film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri. People liked the performance of Neena Gupta in this film, although she was not the first choice for the film, but the film was first offered to Tabu.

Tabu refused to do the film and it was she who suggested Neena Gupta’s name. When Ayushmann Khurrana came to know that Neena Gupta was being cast in the film, he rejected Neena. This was disclosed by Neena Gupta herself in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He had told, ‘Ayushmann rejected me for this film. When these people went to Tabu for the film, Tabu said no, don’t take me, I am not fit in the role, take Neena Gupta. Amit (director of the film Amit Sharma) came and told Ayushmann that he was proposing Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta had further told, ‘Ayushmann had said that no, no, he is very hot. She can’t look like my mother. He was not taking it then someone told him about my short film, ‘Khujli’. He saw the film and then cast me in the film.

Neena Gupta has portrayed a strong woman in each of her films and has remained the same in her personal life as well. Recently in his autobiography, ‘Neena Gupta: To be honest’ In which he has revealed many important things related to his life. Neena has told how difficult it was for her to be a single mother.

In fact, Neena was in a live-in relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards, from which she had a daughter Masaba. She had separated from Vivian even before Masaba was born. When Masaba was about to be born, she also had a C section. There was not enough money. At that time many actors told him that He will give his name to his daughter But he chose to be alone.

However, later Neena Gupta married businessman Vivek Mehra. Even when 50-year-old Neena Gupta married, many people raised questions that Why is she getting married at this age?





