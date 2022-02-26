Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets! Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets!

Entertainment

14 seconds ago
For some time, there was an announcement about actor Karthik Aryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but the film has not been released yet. One reason for this has also been Kovid 19. However, days ago it was revealed that this superb film film will hit the theaters on May 20, 2022. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars veteran actress Tabu in a pivotal role.

Now, the film has finally completed its shooting and the news was shared by Tabu on his official Instagram handle. Tabu shared a picture from the last day of the sets on Instagram.

The picture managed to capture the entire cast and crew of the film in one frame. In the picture, the entire team can be seen coming together for celebrations and cake cutting. Sharing the picture, Tabu wrote in the caption, “All’s well that ends well.

Our journey to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes to an end today.” Tabu is a prolific actress and has worked in the industry for many decades and has worked with 3rd generation.

Now it is being said that his work in this film is going to be amazing. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, before this, Akshay Kumar worked in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and people liked him with a different kind of acting. Now whether Karthik Aryan is also successful in doing this or not, only time will tell.

Bollywood Actress Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets! Read the details now.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:18 [IST]


