Tadap 2021 Dual Audio Archives HD 720p
Tadap 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
Tadap Movies Info:
Full Name: Tadap
Released Year : 2021
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Tadap (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Tadap Information
- Release Date: 03 December 2021 (India)
- Directed by-Milan Luthria
- Writing Credits-Rajat Arora
- Produced by-Amit Gupta, Dipti Jindal, Milan Luthria, Sajid Nadiadwala, Mayank Tiwari
- Music by-Pritam Chakraborty
- Cinematography by-Ragul Dharuman
- Film Editing by-Rajesh Pandey
- Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra
- Costume Design by-Rohit Chaturvedi, Aki Narula
- Production Management-Ankit Kukreti, Shadaab Salmani
- Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Yasir Jah, Sumeet Kha, Lakshay Khetarpal
- Sound Department-Santosh Gupta, Justin Jose, Parikshit Lalwani, Rohit Meena, Anupam Sathe, Yash Shinde, Sujit Shingare , Parichay Talreja, Omkar Tamhan
- Stunts-Stefan Richter, Ashraf Shaikh, Simon van Lammeren
- Camera and Electrical Department-Shitij Arora, Kshitij Kumar Goel , Ranjeet Kamble, Jai Khandpur, Piyush Parmar, Nandkishor Shigvan, Saurabh Srivastava, Laxman Suthar, Sanjeev Yadav
- Casting Department-Sanjay Bishnoi, Saurabh Pal, Ravi Sarin, Ruchi Sharma
- Costume and Wardrobe Department-Shweta Aherwar, Shivangi Shrivastav
- Editorial Department-Nitin Minz, Khushbu Shukla
- Script and Continuity Department-Swastik Karnatki
- Additional Crew-Aditi Sekhri, Lucky Shinde, Lucky Shinde, Hasan Tamboli.
Storyline
Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Tadap movie and you should also know the story of Tadap movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Tadap. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Tadap movie only after watching the movie.A remake of the 2018 South Indian film RX 100
Where to see Tadap?
Top Cast Of Tadap
|Actor
|Role In Tadap Movie
|Tara Sutaria
|Not Known
|Kumud Mishra
|Not Known
|Saurabh Shukla
|Not Known
|Ahan Shetty
|as Shiva
|Sumit Gulati
|Not Known
|Raaj Vishwakarma
|as Aadi
|Mayank Tiwari
|as Local man
Tadap (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
Tadap Movie Information
Year: 2021
Country- India
Language: Hindi
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Tadap Story reviews
Screenshots: Tadap Movie Trailer
