Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2- Sajid Nadiadwala all set to release 4 films in 5 months | Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti will explode in 2 – 5 months for 4 Sajid Nadiadwala films

Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi here. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammi Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karva, R Badri and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in the film.

Carrying on the legacy of his production house in 2022 and seeing an impressive line-up of various genre films, Sajid’s choices have been outstanding and he certainly knows where to invest. While Akshay Kumar is leading ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release on March 4, 2022, Tiger Shroff is back on the big screen with ‘Heropanti 2’ releasing on May 6, 2022. Will be seen

For now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’, the big Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty who has all eyes on him. Tara Sutaria will be seen opposite Ahan in the film.

There is no doubt that Nadiadwala’s impressive line-up is all set to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office! There is a lot of enthusiasm among the fans especially about the film 83 coming on 24th December.