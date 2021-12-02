Tadap Advance Booking occupancy report shows ahan shetty film will ready to bumper opening at box office day 1 | Tadap Advance Booking Day 1: From Mumbai, Delhi to Calcutta, Ahan Shetty’s Debut Amazing – Bumper Booking!

Advance booking of Tadap

According to media reports, the film has sold around 5200 tickets on PVR with Tadap (till 12.30 pm), which is much higher than the two releases last week, Ultimate: The Final Truth and Satyameva Jayate 2.

Advance booking of Tadap in Chennai

The biggest yearning for the yearning was seen in Chennai by the fans. Where theaters were seen full with 30 percent occupancy rate. 3 out of 16 are going to be full and 7 are going to be full fast.

Advance booking of Tadap in Mumbai

Advance booking of Tadap was seen in Mumbai up to 15 percent. Where 18 out of 321 shows were seen full. It is being said about Mumbai that earnings may improve by the second day.

Advance booking in Delhi NCR

There was no good response to Tadap in Delhi. Only 4 percent advance booking has been seen.

Pune, Bangalore to Calcutta

Like Mumbai, 14 percent in Pune, 6 percent in Calcutta and 1 percent in Bangalore were advance booking of Tadap.