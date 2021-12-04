Tadap box office collection day 1 highest opener of 2021 ahan shetty after Sooryavanshi and Antim. After Sooryavanshi and last, Tadap first day earning box office big opener of 2021 Ahan Shetty’s film
Tadap is the third biggest opener film of the year 2021
With this, Tadap has become the third biggest opener film of the year 2021. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and informed that Tadap has been released on 1656 screens. In view of the atmosphere of Kovid, only 50 percent people can take entry in the cinema hall. In such a situation, the youth has welcomed the yearning openly. The collection of Tadap on the weekend is being estimated to be many times more than the opening day.
Sooryavanshi and final on opening day
The highest grossing Bollywood film of 2021 on Opening Day has been Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi’s first day earnings have been 26.29 crores. The first day earnings of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s last have earned 4.50 crores. The last has still reached 30 crores while earning in theatres.
John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate Opening Day
John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 earned 3.6 crores in the theaters even after much buzz on the opening day. At present, Tadap and Aakhri together have cleared the cards of Satyamev Jayate 2 from the theatres.
bellbottom and roohi opening day
Akshay Kumar’s film Bellbottom earned 2.78 crores on the first day. After this it is Ruhi’s turn. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi earned a total of 2.73 crores on the first day.
Mumbai Saga, Thalaivi and Chehre
John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga also got a good chance to be released in theaters during the Corona period. Mumbai Saga earned 2.64 crores at the box office on the first day. Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi earned 1.46 crores on the opening day. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s earnings on the first day of Chehre have been up to 43 lakhs.
