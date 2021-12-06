Tadap Box Office collection day 3 high jump overseas ahan shetty tadap weekend good collection.

Tadap earns on the third day at the box office

On the second day, Tadap earned a whopping 4.25 crores at the box office. In just two days, Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap has done a business of 8.25 crores. Based on the box office report, Tadap has earned the highest collection of 5.25 crores on the third day at the box office. If the figures of Friday, Saturday and Sunday are combined, then the box office collection of Ahan Shetty’s Tadap on the weekend has been 13.25 crores.

Solo release’s yearning to gain at the box office

One of the reasons behind Tadap’s stupendous earnings is that Ahan Shetty has got a solo release in the theatres. It has been more than 7 days since the release of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s last. The leaf of Satyamev Jayate 2 has been cleared from the cinema hall. In such a situation, no film has proved to be a threat for Ahan Shetty.

Hindi remake of tadap telugu movie rx 100

The story of Tadap is also being liked by the audience. The reason for this is that Tadap is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Tadap has got release in 1656 screens in the country. Tadap has been released in 451 screens abroad.

Tadap movie budget 25, earns 40 crores to be a hit

The budget of the film Tadap is 25 to 30 crores. In such a situation, the film will have to earn close to 35 to 40 crores, only then Ahan Shetty’s debut with Tadap will be counted in the hit. On the other hand, the post-weekend worldwide box office collection of Tadap has reached close to 13 crores.