Tadap Box Office day 2 saturday December 4 ahan shetty tara sutaria strike gold | tadap box office second day earnings

good opening

Tadap gave an opening of 4.05 crores on Friday, 3 December, giving a good opening. In the morning itself, the film registered an occupancy of around 11 – 12 percent which was more than Salman Khan’s last. On its first day, the morning show recorded an occupancy of only 8 per cent.

good money on saturday

On the second day, Saturday, showing a slight increase, Tadap earned 4.17 crores. The film registered 13 per cent occupancy on Saturday. The morning show started with 8 percent. In the afternoon this figure was 11 percent and in the night this figure reached 18 percent.

Fantastic in Pune and Chennai

Tadap performed brilliantly in Pune and Chennai on Saturday. The film registered around 23 per cent occupancy in Chennai and around 24 per cent in Pune. Occupancy was also good in Hyderabad and Mumbai and Tadap recorded an occupancy of 19-20 per cent here.

20 crore budget only

The budget of Tadap is only 20 crores. Therefore, it is believed that this film, released on 1650 screens, will keep its hold among the youth. However, Tadap will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s unique love story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from December 10.

big earning opportunity

Tadap has a good earning opportunity. It is believed that the film can earn at least 30 – 32 crores at the box office as Tadap has a huge window to earn. The next big film at the box office will release on the 24th. Till then Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will survive at the box office.