Tadap Box Office Report Day 1 Friday Collection- Ahan Shetty’s film takes a strong start | ‘Tadap’ box office report: Ahan Shetty’s film took a great opening, here’s the first day collection

Super start

The reports of the film are mixed and hence the weekend trends will have to be closely monitored. The morning shows on Friday had a good audience crowd. While the evening and night shows saw a significant increase in occupancy, which is a good sign.

Tadap Weekend Collection

If we look at the figures, the film can give a collection of up to 15 crores in its first weekend. This is a great number for a star’s debut film. At the same time, next week also, Tadap is not getting competition from any big film. Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is releasing on 10th December.

Suryavanshi also out of race

The good thing is that Rohit Shetty- Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi is now available for streaming on Netflix. Hence, the film is now in select theaters. Obviously, the yearning will get the benefit by clearing the path of Suryavanshi.

Tara Sutaria box office

At the same time, Tadap is the third film of Tara Sutaria’s career. Earlier, the actress has appeared in Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan. The opening of both the films was very good.

Student of the year 2 gave an opening of 12.06 crores. At the same time, Marjawan made 7.03 crores.

Sajid Nadiadwala banner

Tadap is released under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala. Who has earlier launched talent like Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the film industry. Somewhere the producers know how the audience is going to like the actor. That is why he has also launched Ahaan with an action-packed intent love story.

READ Also Kannada Movie News: Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghna Raj Sarja reveals son's name Ryan Raj Sarja

-->