Tadap Box Office Week 1 India and Worldwide Collections | Tadap Box Office – First Week Collection

Got caught on the seventh day too

Even on the seventh day, Tadap has maintained its hold at the box office. On Thursday, the seventh day, December 9, Tadap recorded 7.2 percent occupancy at the box office. While the opening of the morning show recorded an occupancy of 6 percent, by the night this figure reached 8 percent.

21 crore in seven days

The film has earned 21 crores in seven days. The film made an opening of 4 crores. This figure was given by Ahan Shetty when his film was facing competition from Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma’s last.

steady weekend

However, it was expected that Tadap gave a weekend of 13-14 crores by giving an opening of 8 crores. But after giving an opening of 4 crores, Tadap gave a weekend of about 13 crores, earning 4.5 crores on Saturday and 5.5 crores on Sunday.

average but steady hold

Talking about the occupancy figures, the film has maintained a steady hold even on the seventh day on Thursday. The film recorded an occupancy of 6-8 per cent in almost all the cities on Thursday. At the same time, the film registered an occupancy of 11-12 percent in big cities.

box office earning opportunity

Tadap has a good earning opportunity. It is believed that the film can earn at least 30 – 32 crores at the box office as Tadap has a huge window to earn. The next big film at the box office will release on the 24th. Till then Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will survive at the box office.