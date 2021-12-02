Tadap day 1 Box Office report on occupancy rate Ahan shetty tara sutaria earn well on first day. Tadap Box Office Day 1 Estimates: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria will open for how many crores?

Hindi remake of tadap superhit movie rx 100

Tadap is also getting a big release in theatres. There is also an advantage with Tadap that it is a Hindi remake of Telugu superhit film RX 100. Tadap movie is directed by Milan Luthria. One of the reasons for being a super hit in Telugu is the action and dialogues of the film. This is the reason why its effect can be seen on the Hindi remake of Tadap.

Tadap gets more increase in earnings over the weekend

According to film experts, Tadap can get more increase in earnings on weekends. Tadap is being released on 1500 screens world wide. The budget of the film Tadap is also not high. The budget of Ahan Shetty’s Tadap is 35 crores. Even if this film earns its budget, then Ahan Shetty’s debut will be counted among successful films.

first day box office collection of tadap

The way the trailer of the film has an impact, according to media reports, the collection of the first week of Tadap can be between 13 to 15 crores. According to media reports, the effect of earning the release of Tadap can give a loss of 40 percent to the final. Viewers can give priority to Ahan Shetty in front of Aayush Sharma. On the other hand, booking of Tadap has increased in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The earnings of Tadap in the South are expected to be higher than the rest of the cities.

