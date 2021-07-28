Taekwondo Is Path to Medals for Countries That Rarely Get Them

TOKYO – In the sand-swept alleys of Niamey, the capital of one of the poorest countries in the world, Niger, they are racing. In the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan, crowded with Syrians who fled the civil war, they are cutting scissors. And in the slums of Thailand, where martial arts offer a tantalizing way out of poverty, they chop the ax that helps make taekwondo the most explosive of combat sports.

Of all the Olympic events, taekwondo is perhaps the most generous to the wealth of the nations that exist on the fringes of international sport. Since Korean martial art became an Olympic medal-winning sport in 2000, it has managed to award more than a dozen medals to countries that have relatively few athletes at the Olympics and, until recently, even fewer. hopes of triumphing in anything.

Ivory Coast and Jordan won their first-ever Olympic gold medal in taekwondo, as did Taiwan. Niger, Vietnam and Gabon won their first silver medals. Afghanistan’s only Olympic medals, a pair of bronzes, also came.