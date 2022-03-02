Tagged people on Instagram are worried, by changing the setting, you can be saved, know the step by step process

A huge number of photos and videos are shared in the world on Instagram. Instagram is the fourth most downloaded app in the world on the Google Play Store.

Instagram is a great way to connect people with each other. Through Instagram, people can share photos, videos and messages among themselves. Many times, while sharing videos and photos, your friends tag each other on Instagram so that the pictures and videos can easily reach the right person, but this process does not stop here, then many times it comes to see that even unknown people can tell you. Start tagging on social media. Due to this your profile reaches to an unknown person. Which can also become a big threat to your safety.

To overcome these problems, Instagram has added a new feature. Through which you can easily stop the unknown person from tagging yourself unnecessarily in videos and photos. Through this process, you can untag yourself from any Instagram post.

First of all you have to open your Instagram account.

Then you have to click on the video and photo in which you are tagged.

Then you click on your username.

Finally click on Remove Me From Tag.

After which the tag will be removed.

Change privacy settings

You can also prevent unwanted people from tagging you by changing your privacy settings. For this you have to change your privacy setting. Where you will get three options. Let us understand step by step how you can change the privacy of your Instagram account.