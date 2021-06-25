Tahawwur Rana Will Remain In US Who Involved In 2008 Mumbai Attack

There has been a demand for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the Indian authorities for a long time.

Washington. Tahawwur Rana, the main accused in the Mumbai attack, will remain in custody in the US for now. A US federal court ruled on the extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana that Rana would remain in the US for the time being.

Significantly, in the case of extradition of Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana of Pakistani origin, a US court has demanded some more papers. The court said that till all the papers are not found, Tahawwur Rana will remain in custody in the US. Significantly, for a long time, there has been a demand for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the Indian authorities.

Read More: FATF did not give any concession to Pakistan, will be included in the gray list for the time being

Time given till 15th July

The matter was heard on Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles, USA. In this, Magistrate Jacqueline Chuljian has asked the defense counsel and prosecutors to submit some more papers related to the case by July 15. With this, the magistrate wrote that Rana would remain in custody in the US till the final verdict.

When Rana was heard on Thursday, he was wearing a white jumpsuit and black glasses. The beds were lying on the feet of Rana. The daughters who accompanied him to the court refused to comment in front of the press.

Read More: The person who came to Corona positive 43 times in ten months, got upset and said to his wife – does not want to live anymore

166 people died

Notably, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were involved in the 26 November 2008 Mumbai attack. 166 people died in the attack. There were 300 injured. American citizens were also killed in this attack. Terrorists did the most damage to the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Nine terrorists were killed by the police in the encounter. Ajmal Kasab, a terrorist caught alive, was hanged after he was arrested.