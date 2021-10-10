Tahira Kashyap bottle poisoning: Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share a scary test after suffering from bottle gourd poisoning

We have all heard that bottle making, also called milk, is very beneficial for health. It is said to be good for the heart, which regulates blood pressure. Foods are also rich in iron, vitamins and potassium. However, sometimes it can also cause food poisoning and prove to be so harmful that you may never have thought about it. Something similar happened with Ayushman Khurana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.Tahira Kashyap has shared her experience about the dangerous problem caused by the bitter poisonous juice of a bottle. Tahira shared a video on Instagram, which said that she had to be admitted to the ICU after drinking bitter juice.



In the video, Tahira says she always drinks turmeric, grater and safflower juice, but the test that day was a bit bitter, she vomited a lot after she drank and her blood pressure reached dangerous levels.



Tahira said she shared the video on the advice of a doctor to spread awareness about it. He also told all his acquaintances who regularly drank green juice. Let me tell you that there have been many deaths due to drinking caraway juice.

We will tell you that Tahira is in the news these days for her upcoming film ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’. In addition, Tahira Kashyap Khurana is all set for the release of her fifth book, The Sins of Being a Mother.