Taimur Ali Khan spotted out and about in Mumbai

New Delhi. Talking about the popular star kid of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan is the elder son of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taimur Ali Khan’s fan following is not hidden from anyone. The special thing is that the paparazzi is also addicted to Taimur. In the past, Taimur came in front of the paparazzi’s cameras in the big days. After a long time, Taimur was also spotted in a different mood after seeing the paparazzi. Which created a stir all over social media.

Taimur Ali Khan posed a lot in front of the paparazzi

Actually, on the previous day, Taimur Ali Khan went to the dental clinic with father Saif Ali Khan. When Saif got down from the car with Taimur. Taimur who is now grown up and has started speaking too. He saw the paparazzi and started posing vigorously. Taimur posed for the paparazzi in different ways. Taimur was seen enjoying a lot by making a victory sign in front of the camera. Then Taimur said Can I Go and left with Papa.

Captured first in strange poses

By the way, let us tell you that earlier Taimur was spotted by the paparazzi making a strange mouth. Whenever Taimur first sees the media, he is either in an angry mood and asks the media to go or sometimes he is seen getting angry at mother Kareena Kapoor. Taimur Ali Khan also makes a lot of headlines about his outfits.

Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur’s diet

Not only this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared Taimur Ali Khan’s diet on social media on the previous day. Papaya, banana and apple were kept in Taimur’s food plate. Sharing this fruit-adorned plate, Kareena Kapoor wrote on the picture that my Tim’s plate is always full. Kareena Kapoor Khan takes great care of her children. Recently, the actress also gave birth to her second son. Whose name Saif and Kareena have named Jeh.