Taimur Ali Khan viral picture looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor | Viral picture of Taimur Ali Khan looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Taimur Ali Khan is the internet’s favorite. He often goes viral on the internet with his pictures and for posing great poses on the cameras. And this time too, a picture of Taimur relaxing in kurta pajama is going viral. But there is another reason for this picture going viral. In this picture, Taimur is looking like his great-grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Significantly, Taimur Ali Khan got his face from the family of his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. And this is the reason why he looks so much like his aunt Karisma Kapoor, maternal uncle Ranbir Kapoor, grandfather Randhir Kapoor and maternal grandfather Raj Kapoor.

In this new picture of Taimur, where the fans are lavishing their hearts on seeing their comfort, others are unable to ignore the fact that Taimur is looking like his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan’s grandfather Raj Kapoor. . Along with this picture of Taimur, a picture of Kareena Kapoor with Raj Kapoor also went viral.

In this picture, Raj Kapoor is seen playing with Kareena Kapoor. It is worth noting that Raj Kapoor had named Kareena Kapoor as Siddhima. Kareena is just a few days younger than Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima and hence Raj Kapoor named his two granddaughters Riddhima and Siddhima. Later, Kareena’s mother, Babita, named her Kareena after being inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s book Anne Karenina.

First Pic of Saif Ali Khan with all four kids on Jeh’s first birthday: Sara and her three brothers Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first pic of younger son Jeh’s Diwali, Taimur did twins with Abba Saif

Pic: Little Taimur chilling with his drink by the pool, shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan felt bad shock – Why were sons Taimur and Jeh so trolled?

Saif Ali Khan – Taimur celebrated Rakshabandhan with Inaaya Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, fans kept searching for little Jeh

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth crores – Pataudi Palace, from luxury vehicles to holiday homes in Switzerland

After Taimur, controversy over the name of Jahangir, younger son of Kareena-Saif, trolls on Twitter

Pic of the Day: Kareena Kapoor shares a cute post with pictures of sons Taimur and Jeh

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Eid with all three brothers – First picture of Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh together

Randhir Kapoor accidentally shared the photo of Kareena Kapoor’s second son, then deleted it? Pic Viral

Saif-Kareena’s Holi Party Pics: Sara Ali Khan arrived in suit, then chilled in bikini

From Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan – Bollywood stars wish fans, PHOTOS

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Arbaaz did not propose me for marriage; Malaika Arora had complained to a close friend before the divorce Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary A viral picture of Taimur Ali Khan sitting casually in a Kurta Pajama and striking a resemblance with his great grandfather Raj Kapoor is winning hearts. See picture.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 23:34 [IST]