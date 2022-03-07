Entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan viral picture looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan viral picture looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor | Viral picture of Taimur Ali Khan looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor
Taimur Ali Khan viral picture looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor | Viral picture of Taimur Ali Khan looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan viral picture looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor | Viral picture of Taimur Ali Khan looking like great grandfather Raj Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan is the internet’s favorite. He often goes viral on the internet with his pictures and for posing great poses on the cameras. And this time too, a picture of Taimur relaxing in kurta pajama is going viral. But there is another reason for this picture going viral. In this picture, Taimur is looking like his great-grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Significantly, Taimur Ali Khan got his face from the family of his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. And this is the reason why he looks so much like his aunt Karisma Kapoor, maternal uncle Ranbir Kapoor, grandfather Randhir Kapoor and maternal grandfather Raj Kapoor.

In this new picture of Taimur, where the fans are lavishing their hearts on seeing their comfort, others are unable to ignore the fact that Taimur is looking like his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan’s grandfather Raj Kapoor. . Along with this picture of Taimur, a picture of Kareena Kapoor with Raj Kapoor also went viral.

In this picture, Raj Kapoor is seen playing with Kareena Kapoor. It is worth noting that Raj Kapoor had named Kareena Kapoor as Siddhima. Kareena is just a few days younger than Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima and hence Raj Kapoor named his two granddaughters Riddhima and Siddhima. Later, Kareena’s mother, Babita, named her Kareena after being inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s book Anne Karenina.

english summary

A viral picture of Taimur Ali Khan sitting casually in a Kurta Pajama and striking a resemblance with his great grandfather Raj Kapoor is winning hearts. See picture.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 23:34 [IST]

