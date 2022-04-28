Taiwan facing largest COVID outbreak so far



Taiwan is facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the onset of the epidemic.

The government on Thursday reported more than 11,000 new cases.

The island’s health minister, Chen Shih-chung, told reporters at a press briefing hosted by the Central Epidemic Command Center that they had identified 11,353 new cases, in addition to the two deaths.

Most of Taiwan’s 858 COVID-19 deaths occurred last summer.

Taiwan has maintained strict border controls and the necessary two-week quarantine for visitors upon arrival. Authorities announced in April that they would no longer maintain the “zero-covid” policy.

Instead, people are asked to quarantine at home if they test positive, unless they show moderate to severe symptoms.

In addition, mask-wearing is universal both indoors and outdoors, and face-covering is legally mandatory on public transport and in shops and theaters.

Five million people have not been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The vaccination rate among those over 75 years of age received 72.5%, with only 59.1% receiving a booster within the same age group.

Elsewhere in the region, cases are on the rise in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Beijing’s education bureau has ordered all schools to close classes from Friday in an effort to prevent widespread infections. The bureau said it had not determined when they would resume.

The city of 21 million has already ordered a three-point mass trial, including a third set for Friday.

It was not clear whether schools would be able to offer virtual classes or allow students to take important exams back.

Beijing officials on Thursday reported 50 new cases – bringing the total number of coronavirus waves to about 150.

The country’s health authorities say there are 11,285 new cases across mainland China, most of which are still in Shanghai.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.