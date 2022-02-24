Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft flying in air defense zone day of Russia-Ukraine invasion



Taiwan’s defense ministry announced on Thursday that Taiwan had shaken its air force as nine Chinese aircraft entered the country’s air defense zone.

A small fleet of eight J-16 fighters and a Yun-8 technical reconnaissance aircraft entered the airspace. Taiwanese planes have issued a warning and monitored the activities of the Chinese navy.

The U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock that this is not unusual. “China has done this in the past, and similar incidents have happened regularly a few months ago.”

A Defense Department spokesman said the Pentagon was “aware of the report” and that the United States was “concerned” about “provocative military action against Taiwan.”

“The United States will continue to support a peaceful solution to the cross-strait issue, consistent with the will and best interests of the people of Taiwan,” the spokesman said, adding that such measures were “unstable” and undermined regional peace and stability. “Our commitment to Taiwan is strong and contributes to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.”

The latest such intrusion occurred on January 23 when 39 Chinese aircraft defense flew into space, but the new fly-by occurred during high-intensity.

Taiwan has stepped up its alert as Russia launched a full-scale aggression on Ukraine on Thursday, local time. China has criticized the move, saying “Taiwan is not Ukraine.”

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei stressed that Taiwan was a “key issue” for China and would not tolerate any foreign intervention.

“We urge the United States to recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and to stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue,” Tan told Reuters.

And China insists that coverage of the Russian attack could help “solve the Taiwan problem once and for all.”

Horizon News, a social media account of CCP-owned Beijing News, was seen on Wednesday accidentally posting instructions for Chinese media coverage, which were later deleted. According to the Washington Post, the guidelines state that no post should be published with anti-Russian or pro-Western content.