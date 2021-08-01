Taiwan’s Gold Medal Win Over China in Badminton Raises Tension

At the men’s doubles badminton medal ceremony on Saturday, the winning players saw a flag rise, but it was not theirs. They sang like a song that echoed in the almost empty hall, but it was not their hymn.

For decades, politics have stood in the way of the Olympic glory of Taiwan, an autonomous democracy that China claims as its territory. Rather than using its official name, Republic of China, or even Taiwan, the island participates in international sporting events under the name Chinese Taipei, under a resolution passed by the International Olympic Committee. The terms prohibit the use of any symbol suggesting that Taiwan is a sovereign nation.

Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat China’s Liu Yuchen and Li Junhui on Saturday, winning Taiwan’s first gold in the sport. In accordance with regulations, their victory was marked by the hoisting of the flag he uses at the Olympics, a white banner with a plum blossom motif and Olympic rings, and the performance of a song known as hymn of the flag, commonly used in international sports competitions. events he attends.

Tensions between the two sides had been exacerbated even before the final, with Lee and Wang highlighting their Taiwanese identity on social media. In a post on Facebook afterwards, Lee said his gold medal was “dedicated to my country, Taiwan”.