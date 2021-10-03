Tajdar Babur passed away: Tajdar Babar passed away at the age of 85

Everyone called him Mummy G and he was everyone’s son. Even people older than him liked to call him ‘Mummy G’. Truly Tajdar Babar was the mother of Delhi. Tajdar Babar passed away on Saturday. She was 85 years old. She was elected to the Delhi Assembly from Minto Road-Barakhamba Road in 1993, 1998 and 2003. This is nothing special. What is special is that 85 per cent of the voters in this constituency were non-Muslims. Despite this, Tajdar Babar would have won the election. The issue of religion never came up in his election.

Delhi has lost its mother-in-law, an elderly leader and a happy companion. They never allowed liquor stores to open in their area. Whatever happened continued. In the 1960s, she led several agitations to close down liquor shops, including Aruna Asaf Ali, Subhadra Joshi and Sarla Sharma, leading women activists in Delhi.

Delhi’s Iron Lady Tajdar Babar has passed away, he returned to politics at the behest of Indira Gandhi

Tajdar Babur was originally from Kashmir. He was married to W. From a cutting man named M. Babar. After the partition of the country, Babur Saheb came to India in Gandhi’s country despite being a Muslim. Babar Saheb started the Pashto service of All India Radio at the behest of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was transferred to Srinagar. There he met Tajdar Bhatt, who after marriage became Tajdar Babur.

When Babur Saheb was transferred to Delhi, Tajdar Babur came to Delhi in 1955. Here she began working for women’s rights. When her husband got a government flat in Pandara Road, she also started teaching the children of senior officers ’servants. She then joined the Congress party. She was a three-time member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Barakhamba Road seat. Prior to that, she was a member of the Metropolitan Council.

As news of Tajdar Babur’s death spread in Bengali Market, Minto Road, Lodi Road, Bhogal, his fans rushed to his former Nizamuddin’s house. Although she had been unwell for some time, she had no idea that her mother would leave her.

Tajdar Babar became the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in 1994. In fact, the ruling party’s MLA from the NDMC constituency was also sent to the NDMC. Crown Prince Babar was living at 108 Raus Avenue when he was presiding over the NDMC. There were dozens of people coming to his house every day for his work. She never disappoints anyone. According to Madan Thapliyal, former director (information) of NDMC, Tajdar’s husband Babar was also a very alive person. He warmly welcomed visitors to his home.

I don’t remember a market or a street being named after any living person in the capital before Crown Prince Babur. Tajdar Babar was an exception in this regard. The Tajdar Babar Market in Lodi Road is named after him. Farhad Suri, son of Tajdar Babur, was a former mayor of Delhi.