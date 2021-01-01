Tajinder Bagga rafting on Delhi Rain Me Road

Highlights BJP Yuva Morcha leader Tajinder Bagga attacked Kejriwal in a different way

Roads in various parts of the city were flooded after torrential rains in Delhi.

Bagga put the boat on the road in Bhajanpura, said – River rafting happened here

“There was no need to go to Ishikesh for rafting,” said Bagga

New Delhi

The country’s capital Delhi received heavy rains on Saturday. Roads became canals instead of so much rain. The entire tires of the vehicles were submerged and the underpass had to be closed for traffic in many places. Such a poor drainage system gave opponents a chance to attack. BJP Yuva Morcha National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga found a unique method of protest. This method of their protest is going very viral on social media.

Bagga landed his boat in the flooded road at Bhajanpura. Releasing a video, Bagga said, ‘This season I was very much looking forward to going to Ishikesh for rafting. But Corona and Lockdown could not go. I thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for arranging rafting in every corner of Delhi. I request him that in the same way that he puts up a board for every deed, his board should also be put up all over Delhi. I want to say to Kejriwal … Kejriwal, have fun! ‘



For the first time since 2011, so much rain in Delhi

Delhi is getting so much rain for the first time since 2011. For the first time since 2011, the monsoon has crossed the 1000 mm mark. Heavy rains have caused waterlogging in all parts of Delhi-NCR. Throughout the day people had to face difficulties in moving.

Due to torrential rains, the situation was like the sea near the runway at Delhi Airport. After filling the water inside the airport, it was hard to believe that it was Delhi Airport. The city received 97 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, a Meteorological Department official said. After torrential rains, Terminal 3 of IGI Airport was flooded. People had to face problems due to stagnant water. Passengers arriving by taxi at the airport had to suffer due to stagnant water inside. Many people were stranded at the airport due to torrential rains. Heavy rains in Delhi forced four domestic flights and one international flight from Delhi to Jaipur and Ahmedabad.