Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga News: Tata Air India News on Congress Leader Udit Raj Today’s Latest News

Highlights The BJP leader tweeted that Tata had snatched Air India from Modi

Air India has recently bought Rs 18,000 crore from the government.

Angered by not getting a ticket in 2019, he joined the Congress.

New Delhi

Congress leader Udit Raj may not have expected such a reply to his Air India tweet. Udit Raj tweeted against the Modi government for selling Air India to Tatas. Udit Raj wrote that his position is his own. Nehruji snatched Air India and Tata snatched it from Modiji. BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga replied in a strange manner. The BJP leader wrote that Nehru’s party had taken away Udit Raj from us.

Tata buys Air India

Tata Sons has recently bought debt-ridden state-owned airline Air India. Tata Sons’ unit Tales Pvt Ltd has signed the deal for Rs 18,000 crore. Ajay Singh of Tata Group and SpiceJet had bid for Air India. The sale of Air India is considered to be the most important part of the Modi government’s privatization program.

Congress was holding hands when tickets were cut in 2019

In early 2019, disgruntled BJP MP Udit Raj joined the Congress after being denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections. He has been an anti-BJP Dalit party since joining the Congress. In place of Udit Raj, the BJP had fielded Punjabi singer Hansraj Hans from the North West Delhi constituency. Before leaving the BJP, he had given an ultimatum that he would leave the party if he got a ticket. He had also spoken about contesting the elections as an independent if he did not get a ticket.

Krishna defeated Tirath and became an MP

In 2014, Udit Raj became a part of BJP in Modi wave. Udit Raj had joined the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had given him a ticket from North West Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. During the Modi wave, he defeated Congress candidate Krishna Tirath.