Take a look at Nora Fatehi Traditional look viral photos

New Delhi. Everyone is crazy about Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi’s dance. In a very short time, he has made his place in the industry on the basis of his talent. Today he has many superhit item songs to his name. Apart from dance, Nora makes a lot of headlines through social media. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans.

Now recently her pictures have surfaced, in which she is seen in Bengali avatar. Nora is wearing a white saree. Also, she has carried heavy jewellery. Her look looks very similar to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Dola Re Dola’ look. Nora is looking very beautiful wearing a red bindi. His pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media. Fans are praising him a lot. However, this is not the first time that she has appeared in a traditional look.

Even before this, Nora has wreaked havoc in the traditional look on many occasions. She keeps experimenting with her look every day. His pictures in new avatars keep going viral.

Nora Fatehi’s pictures are very much liked. He has a huge fan following on social media. He is followed by about 30 million people on Instagram. In such a situation, she shares her bold and glamorous pictures with the fans.

Everyone has seen the glamorous avatar of Nora but when she adopts the desi look, the fans get injured. Fans shower a lot of love on her pictures in saree. Millions of likes come on his pictures. Also, fans praise her beauty fiercely.

Some time ago pictures of Nora Fatehi in pink color saree went viral. In which she was looking very beautiful. Her look in a bright pink sari was worth seeing.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is in the news these days for her upcoming film Bhuj – The Pride of India. This film is going to be released soon on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Along with Nora in the film, stars like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha are in lead roles. This film is a period war film. The film is inspired from the 1971 war between India and Pakistan in the year 1971.