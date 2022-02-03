World

Take a sneak peek at the first floorless dive coaster in California

Coming soon to SeaWorld San Diego is the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California.

Named the Emperor coaster, the ride “will mimic the underwater diving ability of the iconic Emperor penguin, the world’s largest penguin, and take thrill-seekers on an exhilarating journey through highs, lows, twists and turns never before seen by the state of California. , “said the theme park in a media release.

SeaWorld San Diego's new roller coaster, the Emperor, is pictured.

(Credit: Sea World Parks)

(Credit: Sea World Parks)

The attraction opens on March 12 and will be the first and only floorless dive coaster in the state. Riders will climb 153 feet and “plunge through a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, accelerating more than 60 miles per hour,” SeaWorld said. The Emperor coaster also features inversions, barrel rolls, an Immelmann loop, and more.

SeaWorld San Diego's new roller coaster, the Emperor, is pictured.

(Credit: Sea World Parks)

