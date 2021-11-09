Take away six words from the BJP-Sangh, then they will stop speaking, the anchor asked the question on Kairana, then the BSP leader, Congress’s Acharya Pramod targeted like this

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Kairana in Shamli district. During this, he met people who had returned after fleeing due to violence and crime. During the meeting with the people, CM Yogi assured them of security. Apart from this, he also targeted the previous government regarding the issue of migration in the public meeting organized in Kairana. During the TV debate on this issue, when the anchor asked a question to the BSP spokesperson, he got upset and started saying that if you snatch six words from BJP and Sangh, then they will stop speaking. During this, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was present in the debate, also targeted the BJP.

During the TV debate organized on Aaj Tak news channel, anchor Gaurav Sawant asked a question to BSP spokesperson Dharamveer Chaudhary regarding Kairana. Responding to the anchor’s question, the BSP spokesperson said that if they snatch six words from the mouths of BJP and RSS, they will stop speaking. Counting the words further, he said that Muslim, Pakistan, Hindu, Shri Ram, cow-dung, riot, Kairana… if these six words are taken away from them, then Sudhanshu Trivedi will not be able to answer.

Further, while targeting BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who was present in the debate, he said that I want to quote his statement. He had said that from Haryana to western Uttar Pradesh, we have ended the chauvinism of Jats. These are the followers of the same Sir Chhotu Ram, in whose place your Amit Shah ji had kept a turban and said that I will implement Jat reservation. But they are such big fraudsters that when they reach Kairana, they tell the riot of Jats and Muslims and when they reach Haryana they get their MP to get 35-1 slogan. At the same time, he told the BJP spokesperson that your color has been opened and the theme of defeat BJP is going on in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, Congress spokesperson Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was present in the debate, also targeted the BJP. In response to the question of the anchor, the Congress leader said that any kind of bigotry cannot be supported in the name of religion, language, caste, region, colour. I don’t think any Congress leader has stood for any bigotry. Further, the Congress spokesperson asked the BJP spokesperson that whether the Muslim of this country does not have the right to live here. If you don’t like the Muslims here, then what schemes did you stop which were going on for the last sixty years and you stopped them? Why do you alone become the contractor of Hinduism. Are the leaders of the opposition not Hindus?

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also responded to the allegations of the Congress leader and said that when did we talk about Hindu. The party whose people use the word Hindu terrorism says that we are Hindus. Those who used to give an affidavit in the Supreme Court that Lord Ram does not exist, they say that we are Hindus. Apart from this, he also retaliated on the statement of the Congress leader regarding many other incidents.

Yogi Adityanath, who reached Kairana on Monday, attacked the previous governments fiercely. CM Yogi said that whether it is Muzaffarnagar riots or Kairana migration, this has not been a political issue for us, but it has been a matter of heat on the pride and dignity of the state and the country. Even when we were not in power, we used to say that we will not accept such cowardly acts.

The post Take away six words from BJP-Sangh, they will stop speaking, Anchor asked questions on Kairana, BSP leader, Congress’s Acharya Pramod targeted like this appeared first on Jansatta.



#words #BJPSangh #stop #speaking #anchor #asked #question #Kairana #BSP #leader #Congresss #Acharya #Pramod #targeted