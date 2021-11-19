Take care of me… After the return of the law, Rahul Gandhi posted an old video, Uddhav gave this advice.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shared an old video after the government announced the withdrawal of three new agricultural laws. Which is going viral now. In this video, Rahul was then speaking on the support of the farmers’ movement.

Then while sharing this video, Rahul wrote – Take care of me, the government will have to withdraw the anti-farmer law. Sharing this video again today, Rahul wrote – The country’s Annadata bowed his head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind’s farmer!

At the same time, in his old video, Rahul is saying- “I am very proud of what the farmers are doing. I fully support the farmers and I will stand with them. I raised their issue in a visit to Punjab and we will continue to do so. Heed my words. The government will be forced to withdraw the law. Remember what I said.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement that the Centre’s announcement to repeal three controversial agriculture laws is an example of what the power of the common man can achieve. Thackeray is in hospital these days after cervical spine surgery. From there he has issued this statement.

He said- the nation has seen the power of the common man. The announcement to repeal agricultural laws is an example of what the common man can do and the power he has.” Welcoming the announcement made by PM Modi, Thackeray said that the government has understood the situation.

Thackeray said the Center should discuss such laws with opposition parties and farmers. If that happens, they will not have to face the embarrassment they are facing today. The CM further said that there is an atmosphere of resentment against agricultural laws across the country. The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had consistently opposed the new agricultural laws. He hopes the parliamentary process will repeal the law as soon as possible.