Take Control of Your Home Screen

Is your phone’s home screen crammed with app pages in random order, including some apps you never use? Of course, you can always find the program you need with search or voice assistant, or by browsing the app drawer. But accessing the app can be faster if your icons are organized in a useful order. and you benefit from contextual menus and widgets. Here’s a guide to streamline your home screen.

Take inventory

First, check your collection. During storage, you can also recover storage space.

On many newer Android phones, including models from Google and Samsung, you can see all of your apps listed in alphabetical order by swiping your finger from the bottom of the screen to open the app drawer. (Depending on Android version and carrier, you may have an apps button instead, and installed app icons may not automatically appear on the home screen.)

The Android app drawer on the far left and the iOS app library screen display a complete list of apps installed on your phone. Credit… Google; Apple

In iOS 14 and later, apps are automatically sorted by category in the App Library, which you can see by swiping left repeatedly to the last screen. Tap the search box at the top to see the full list of installed apps.