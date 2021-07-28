Take Control of Your Home Screen
Is your phone’s home screen crammed with app pages in random order, including some apps you never use? Of course, you can always find the program you need with search or voice assistant, or by browsing the app drawer. But accessing the app can be faster if your icons are organized in a useful order. and you benefit from contextual menus and widgets. Here’s a guide to streamline your home screen.
Take inventory
First, check your collection. During storage, you can also recover storage space.
On many newer Android phones, including models from Google and Samsung, you can see all of your apps listed in alphabetical order by swiping your finger from the bottom of the screen to open the app drawer. (Depending on Android version and carrier, you may have an apps button instead, and installed app icons may not automatically appear on the home screen.)
In iOS 14 and later, apps are automatically sorted by category in the App Library, which you can see by swiping left repeatedly to the last screen. Tap the search box at the top to see the full list of installed apps.
In fact, if you want to keep a minimalist home screen, you can choose to show recently downloaded apps only in the app library and not on the home screen; just open the Settings icon, select Home screen and choose your preference.
Remove dusty applications
Now that you’ve taken stock, it’s time to dump the apps you never use. The steps for Android users depend on the system software, but try tapping and dragging an app to the Uninstall icon at the top of the screen. To delete multiple apps at once, open the Google Play app, tap your profile icon in the top right corner and choose “Manage apps and device”. On the next screen, tap the Manage tab, select the apps you want to delete and tap the trash can icon at the top of the screen.
You can also long press an icon until a menu appears, select App Info, and then tap Uninstall on the app info page.
In iOS 14, long press an app icon to open a menu with the delete option. To hit multiple apps at once, long press an empty area of the home screen until the icons start to wiggle. Then tap the “-” in the corner of each unwanted application and confirm your decision.
To edit entire app home screen pages (including to hide or reveal pages), long press on an empty area of the screen until movement begins and tap the row of dots at the bottom to open the Edit Pages screen.
Organize icons
Want to rearrange the order of icons, including the row of favorite programs at the bottom of the home screen? On most phones, just hold your finger on the icon you want to move until you see a screen outline or icons that move, then drag the icon to a new position.
On Android and iOS, you can also sort app icons into folders on your home screen, which is handy, for example, for grouping all your photography apps together. To create an application folder, simply drag one icon onto another. Tap the folder icon to name it. Once the folder is set up, drag (or remove) additional app icons.
Use context menus
With some applications, you can use common functions without fully opening the program. When you long press an app icon in recent versions of Android and iOS systems, look for a menu of quick actions.
On some Android phones, you can drag these shortcuts from the menu to the Home screen for faster access.
Add widgets
Widgets are mini versions of apps that display small information. To add a widget on Android 9 and later, swipe to the home screen you want to use, and then tap and hold an empty area. When the menu appears, select Widgets.
Press your finger on the desired widget version and drag it to the home screen; some widgets can be resized by tapping the icon and adjusting the outline. To remove a widget, long press and drag it to the Remove area at the top of the screen.
To add a widget on iOS 14 and later, long press an app or a blank screen area until the icons move. Tap the Add (+) button in the top left corner and choose a widget from the menu.
To save screen space, add a “smart stack” – a series of ready-to-slide widgets – or create your own stacks by dragging widgets on top of each other. To edit or remove a widget, long press the widget and select a menu option.
