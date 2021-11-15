Take Hero Destini 125 home by paying just 9 thousand rupees, only this will be monthly EMI

The Hero Destini 125 is a stylish scooter that you can now take home with a very easy down payment, here’s the full details of the scooter.

The scooter segment in the two-wheeler sector has become very big today, in which scooters ranging from 100 cc to 150 cc are easily available, in which today we are talking about Hero Destini 125 which is a popular scooter of its company.

If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 70,400 to Rs 75,900, but through the offer mentioned here, you can take it home by paying an easy down payment of just 9 thousand rupees.

Actually, according to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler segment, if you buy the Platinum variant of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 80,265 on this scooter.

On this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 8,918 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,875. The loan tenure for this scooter has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this Hero Destiny, then after the down payment offer, know the complete details of this scooter’s mileage, features and specifications.

In Hero Destini 125, the company has given a single cylinder 124.6 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

This engine generates a maximum power of 9.1 PS and peak torque of 10.4 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic. Talking about its braking system, its combination of drum brake has been given in the front wheel and drum brake at the rear wheel.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 48 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates offered by the bank on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking and CIBIL score reports negative, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment, and interest rates accordingly.