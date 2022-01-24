Take Hero HF 100 home by paying just 6 thousand, get an easy EMI plan with 70 kmpl mileage

Hero HF 100 is a light weight bike that comes with long mileage at a low price, know here the plan to buy it in an economical way.

All the bikes that claim the Best Mileage Bike are present in the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, in which the bikes of companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS are present in the largest number.

If you are also looking for a bike with strong mileage at a low price, then know here the complete plan to buy Hero HF 100 in a very easy way.

If you buy this bike, then you will have to pay Rs 51,200 for this, but through the down payment plan mentioned here, you can take this bike home by paying only 6 thousand rupees.

According to the BIKE DOWN PAYMENT and EMI CALCULATOR given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two wheeler sector, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 55,890 on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 6,210 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 2,012 will have to be paid every month.

,read this also– Take home Bajaj CT100 with full year warranty for half the price, get 89 kmpl mileage)

The loan period on this bike has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes with ABS give strong mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details)

If you want to buy this Hero HF 100 bike, then here after this down payment plan, know the complete details of its mileage and features.

Talking about the engine of Hero HF 100, the company has given a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine in it which generates 8.36 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, which is paired to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tube tire and alloy wheel have been installed. Regarding mileage, Hero claims that this HF 100 bike gives a mileage of 70 kmpl.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on this bike depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

If the negative report comes out in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank is free to make changes in these three according to it.