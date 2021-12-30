Take home 100 millionth edition of Hero Splendor Plus by paying 8 thousand, will get 80 kmpl mileage

If you want to buy a long mileage bike, that too in an easy way, then read here the complete details of bringing home the Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition Edition.

There is a huge range of mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, in which the bikes of companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda are the most present.

In which we are talking about the 100 millionth edition of Hero Splendor Plus and this bike is liked for its mileage and style, if you buy this bike, then you will have to spend from Rs 64,850 to Rs 70,710 for this. Will be

But if you do not have such a huge amount to pay all at once, then here you can know the complete plan to buy 100 million edition of this Hero Splendor Plus on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 74,783 on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,309 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,693 every month.

The loan tenure for Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

In Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition, the company has given 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates a maximum power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.02 Nm, coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of this bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Hero says that it gives a mileage of 80.06 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan rates, down payment and interest rates available on Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If there is a negative report in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.